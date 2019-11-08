Menu

Sports

Guelph Storm’s Armoury jersey to be auctioned off for local legions

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted November 8, 2019 11:14 am
Guelph Storm players Clark Hiebert and Josh Wainman show off the commemorative jerseys that will be worn by the team on Saturday night. .
Guelph Storm

The Guelph Storm have unveiled a special jersey, which prominently features the Guelph Armoury, that will be worn during their annual Veterans’ Week game on Saturday.

The jersey’s style and logo are a throwback to the one they wore in the early 1990s, but the colour scheme has been replaced with camouflage.

READ MORE: Guelph Storm game in Saginaw rescheduled after ice issue

The Guelph Armoury, which was constructed in 1907 and is still in operation, is positioned on the front of the jersey.

The jerseys worn during Saturday’s game against the Kingston Frontenacs will be auctioned off, with all proceeds going to Guelph’s Legion Branch 234, Elora Legion Branch 229 and Fergus Legion Branch 275.

Last year, the team raised $7,500 by auctioning off jerseys that featured Guelph native Lt-Col. John McCrae, who wrote the poem In Flanders Fields.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Guelph Storm’s John McCrae jersey auction raises over $7,500

Along with the jerseys, Saturday night’s game will also feature a special pre-game ceremony.

Larry Mellott will have the call on 1460 CJOY, beginning at 7 p.m.

GuelphRemembrance DayGuelph StormRemembrance Day GuelphGuelph ArmouryGuelph Storm Remrembrance DayGuelph Storm Veterans Week
