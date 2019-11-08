Guelph Storm’s Armoury jersey to be auctioned off for local legions

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Storm have unveiled a special jersey, which prominently features the Guelph Armoury, that will be worn during their annual Veterans’ Week game on Saturday.

The jersey’s style and logo are a throwback to the one they wore in the early 1990s, but the colour scheme has been replaced with camouflage.

The Guelph Armoury, which was constructed in 1907 and is still in operation, is positioned on the front of the jersey.

The jerseys worn during Saturday’s game against the Kingston Frontenacs will be auctioned off, with all proceeds going to Guelph’s Legion Branch 234, Elora Legion Branch 229 and Fergus Legion Branch 275.

Last year, the team raised $7,500 by auctioning off jerseys that featured Guelph native Lt-Col. John McCrae, who wrote the poem In Flanders Fields.

Along with the jerseys, Saturday night’s game will also feature a special pre-game ceremony.

Larry Mellott will have the call on 1460 CJOY, beginning at 7 p.m.