Guelph Storm’s John McCrae jersey auction raises over $7,500

The special Remembrance Day jerseys worn by the Guelph Storm during their game on Nov. 9 raised over $7,500 through an online auction.

The team said all net proceeds from the sale will be donated to the Royal Canadian Legions in Guelph, Fergus and Elora.

Forward Nate Schnarr’s jersey had the highest bid at $533.

A jersey was also donated to McCrae House Museum and Guelph’s Col. John McCrae Memorial Legion Branch 234.

The jersey features an image of John McCrae and the words of his iconic war poem In Flanders Fields.

McCrae was born in Guelph on Nov. 30, 1872 and wrote the poem during the First World War in the Second Battle of Ypres in Belgium in 1915.

He died of pneumonia on Jan 28. 1918, and was buried in France.

“The Guelph Storm are honoured to recognize the local, national and worldwide legacy of John McCrae exactly 100 years after his passing,” the team said in a statement.

