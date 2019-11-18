Kitchener Rangers split pair of games over the weekend

Send this page to someone via email

The Kitchener Rangers faced off against both the Kingston Frontenacs and London Knights over the weekend, coming away with a win and a loss.

On Sunday, the team headed south on Highway 401 to face the London Knights, where the home side prevailed by a score of 5-3.

Jonathan Yantsis opened the scoring for the Rangers, but Matvey Guskov soon answered for London.

OHL Roundup: Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019

In the second period, Connor McMichael, Liam Foudy and Billy Moskal each scored for London, giving the Knights a 4-1 lead heading into the third.

Michael Vukojevic scored his first goal of the season with the Rangers to close the gap.

With less than a minute remaining, Kirill Steklov scored a power-play goal for the Knights. Reid Valade answered for Kitchener six seconds later, but it proved too little too late.

Story continues below advertisement

Second-generation Ranger Nathan Torchia was between the pipes for Kitchener, stopping 20 of 25 shots in the loss.

READ MORE: London Knights billet families — ‘One of the most important aspects of junior hockey’

On Friday, the Frontenacs made their first and only visit to the Aud this season.

Yantsis and Greg Meireles put the Rangers in front but were soon surpassed by a trio of goals from the Rangers’ Dawson Baker, Zayde Wisdom and Dustin Hutton.

Yantsis tied the game up with seconds remaining. The teams were scoreless in overtime, but the Rangers came out on top in a shootout.

Lucas Pfeil made 20 saves for Kitchener in regulation and overtime but stopped a pair of Frontenac shooters in the shootout to record the win.