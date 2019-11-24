Menu

Sports

OHL Roundup: Sunday, November 24, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 24, 2019 7:42 pm

KINGSTON, Ont. – Shane Wright broke a tie in the third period with his second goal of the game, leading the Kingston Frontenacs to a 3-2 victory over the Mississauga Steelheads on Sunday in the Ontario Hockey League.

Jake Murray also scored and added an assist for Kingston (5-14-4).

James Hardie tied the game on a penalty shot 4:35 into the third period for the Steelheads (7-15-1). Nicholas Canade also scored.

Frontenacs goaltender Christian Propp made 35 saves. Mississauga’s Joe Ranger stopped 28 shots.

BATTALION 4 ICEDOGS 3

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Matthew Struthers opened the game with a short-handed goal 1:35 in, and Luke Moncada scored the winner midway through the third as the Battalion (5-19-0) edged Mississauga (9-12-4).

Story continues below advertisement

KNIGHTS 4 OTTERS 0

ERIE, Pa. — Dylan Myskiw stopped all 26 shots he faced and Liam Foudy had a goal and an assist as London (14-5-2) extended its win streak to four games with a victory over the Otters (11-7-7).

SPITFIRES 4 ATTACK 3 (OT)

WINDSOR, Ont. — Jean-Luc Foudy scored 3:56 into overtime and Connor Corcoran had a goal and an assist to lift the Spitfires (15-3-3) over Owen Sound (10-9-4).

GENERALS 7 WOLVES 0

OSHAWA, Ont. — Zachary Paputsakis stopped all 27 shots he faced and Brett Neumann scored on a power play for his 18th goal of the season as the Generals (16-6-1) downed Sudbury (14-11-1).

GREYHOUNDS 5 STING 2

SARNIA, Ont. — Cole MacKay tallied three points (2G, 1A), while Tanner Dickinson scored the winner at 8:38 of the first period in the Sault Ste Marie’s (10-14-1) victory over Sarnia (11-12-0).

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
