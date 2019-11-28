Menu

Sports

OHL Roundup: Thursday, November 28, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 28, 2019 10:11 pm

ERIE, Pa. – Liam Hawel scored the lone shootout goal to lift the Kitchener Rangers to a 5-4 win over the Erie Otters on Thursday in the Ontario Hockey League.

Declan McDonnell led Kitchener (8-10-4) in regulation with a goal and an assist. Simon Motew, Ryan Stepien and Greg Meireles also scored.

Maxim Golod had a pair of goals for the Otters (11-7-8) while Noah Sedore and Emmett Sproule supplied the rest. Jamie Drysdale had three assists.

Rangers goaltender Jacob Ingham stopped 32 shots through regulation and overtime, then turned aside all three he faced in the shootout.

Erie’s Aidan Campbell made 26 saves and stopped 1-of-2 attempts in the tiebreaker.

STEELHEADS 7 GENERALS 4

Story continues below advertisement

OSHAWA, Ont. — James Hardie scored twice and Keean Washkurak had a goal and three assists to power Mississauga (8-16-1) over the Generals (16-7-1).

PETES 6 BATTALION 1

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Mason McTavish found the back of the net twice, Cameron Butler had a goal and two helpers and Tye Austin made 25 saves as the Petes (17-6-2) downed North Bay (5-20-0).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
