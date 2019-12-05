OHL Roundup: Thursday, December 5, 2019

Send this page to someone via email

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. – Liam Kirk set up two goals, then scored the eventual winner at 5:16 of the third period as the Peterborough Petes edged the London Knights 3-2 on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Hudson Wilson and Nick Robertson also scored for the Petes (20-6-2), who are 6-0-1 in their last seven games to move two points ahead of the 67’s for first in the OHL standings. Ottawa, however, has two games in hand.

Antonio Stranges struck twice as his Knights (17-6-2) had their seven-game win streak halted.

Hunter Jones made 32 saves for Peterborough as Dylan Myskiw turned away 29 shots for London.

The Petes went 1 for 4 on the power play while the Knights were 0 for 6 with the man advantage.

Story continues below advertisement

GREYHOUNDS 5 ICEDOGS 1

St. Catherines, Ont. — Robert Calisti scored twice and Jaromir Pytlik had a goal and two assists as Sault Ste. Marie downed Niagara.

Cole MacKay and Ryan O’Rourke also scored for the Greyhounds (11-15-2), who got 15 saves from Bailey Brkin.

Tucker Tynan kicked out 41 shots while Oliver Castleman found the back of the net for the IceDogs (11-13-5).

—

FRONTENACS 5 GENERALS 4 (SO)

OSHAWA, Ont. — Shane Wright had a goal and two helpers in regulation, and Francesco Arcuri scored once in the third and shootout to lift Kingston over the Generals.

Dawson Baker and Nick King also scored while Christian Propp turned away 40 shots for the Frontenacs (7-15-4).

Ty Tullio and Allan McShane had a pair of goals apiece for Oshawa (16-8-2), which has dropped three in a row. Andrew MacLean made 21 saves.

—

FIREBIRDS 5 COLTS 2

BARRIE, Ont. — Ty Dellandrea scored three times and Cody Morgan had a goal and three assists as Flint defeated the Colts.

Story continues below advertisement

Anthony Popovich turned away 45 shots for the Firebirds (17-10-0), who also got a goal from Jack Phibbs.

Matej Pekar and Tyson Foerster scored for Barrie (13-9-2). Jet Greaves stopped 25 shots in a losing cause.

—

RANGERS 4 SPITFIRES 3

WINDSOR, Ont. — Francesco Pinelli broke a 3-3 ties at 15:29 of the third period, and Liam Hawel had a goal and two assists as Kitchener toppled the Spitfires for its fourth straight win.

Axel Bergkvist and Jonathan Yantsis rounded out the offence for the Rangers (11-10-4). Jacob Ingham turned aside 23 shots for the win.

Will Cuylle, Connor Corcoran and Jean-Luc Foudy hit the score sheet for Windsor (15-6-3). Kari Piiroinen made 18 saves in a losing cause.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2019.

View link »