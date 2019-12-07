Police charge man for allegedly waving fake gun at driver in Burlington road rage incident

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

BURLINGTON, Ont. – Police west of Toronto say they’ve arrested a 41-year-old man after he allegedly brandished a fake handgun at a driver during a road rage incident.

Halton Regional Police say the incident happened Saturday morning in Burlington, Ont., when they received reports of a man waving a gun at a driver from his car.

They say the man reportedly lowered his window and then pointed the fake gun at a driver.

Investigators say they found the man a short time later and found a replica pistol.

They say the fake gun is legal to posses, but they’re laying a weapons charge because the driver used it in a “flagrant manner.”

Police say nobody was hurt in the incident.

Story continues below advertisement