Crime

Police charge man for allegedly waving fake gun at driver in Burlington road rage incident

By The Canadian Press
Posted December 7, 2019 2:33 pm
Police arrested a 41-year-old man for waving a fake gun during a road rage incident in Burlington.
BURLINGTON, Ont. – Police west of Toronto say they’ve arrested a 41-year-old man after he allegedly brandished a fake handgun at a driver during a road rage incident.

Halton Regional Police say the incident happened Saturday morning in Burlington, Ont., when they received reports of a man waving a gun at a driver from his car.

They say the man reportedly lowered his window and then pointed the fake gun at a driver.

READ MORE: Man shot by police in North York following suspected road rage incident: SIU

Investigators say they found the man a short time later and found a replica pistol.

They say the fake gun is legal to posses, but they’re laying a weapons charge because the driver used it in a “flagrant manner.”

Police say nobody was hurt in the incident.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
