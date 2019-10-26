Menu

Crime

SIU investigating after male seriously injured in North York shooting

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 26, 2019 9:39 am
The Special Investigations Unit's office in Mississauga.
The Special Investigations Unit's office in Mississauga. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ontario’s Special Investigation’s Unit (SIU) is investigating after a male was seriously injured in a shooting involving police in North York early Saturday.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they were called to the area of Jane Street and Falstaff Avenue at 3:53 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Paramedics said they transported a male victim to hospital with serious injuries.

READ MORE: SIU finds ‘no grounds’ to charge Barrie police officer after man suffers fractured arm in arrest

The victim’s age was not released.

The SIU is expected to provide media with additional details on the incident later Saturday morning.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
