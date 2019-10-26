SIU investigating after male seriously injured in North York shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s Special Investigation’s Unit (SIU) is investigating after a male was seriously injured in a shooting involving police in North York early Saturday.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they were called to the area of Jane Street and Falstaff Avenue at 3:53 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Paramedics said they transported a male victim to hospital with serious injuries.

The victim’s age was not released.

The SIU is expected to provide media with additional details on the incident later Saturday morning.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

