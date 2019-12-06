Jason Maas joins Saskatchewan Roughriders as offensive coordinator

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Changes are coming to the Saskatchewan Roughriders coaching staff.

Head coach Craig Dickenson said Friday that Jason Maas is the teams’ new offensive coordinator.

He takes over from Stephen McAdoo, who spent four years with the Roughriders as offensive coordinator and assistant head coach.

READ MORE: Jason Maas out as head coach of Edmonton Eskimos

Maas was fired on Nov. 27 as the head coach of the Edmonton Eskimos after going a 39-33 in the regular-season record and 3-3 in the post-season over four years.

The Riders offence scored 419 points and had 6,715 yards of offence under rookie quarterback Cody Fajardo in 2019.

Maas was previously the offensive coordinator for the Ottawa Redblacks. The Redblacks led the CFL in offensive yards, passing yards and rushing yards in 2015.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Avenue near Mosaic Stadium renamed George Reed Way to honour legend

Dickenson also extended the contract of defensive coordinator Jason Shivers.

The Riders gave up the fewest offensive touchdowns (30), the fewest yard of net offence (5,299) and led the league in sacks with 56 in 2019, the first year under Shivers.

Both contacts run through the 2021 CFL season.

More to come