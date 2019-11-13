Avenue near Mosaic Stadium renamed George Reed Way to honour legend

Send this page to someone via email

Drivers travelling on a portion of 10th Avenue near Mosaic Stadium in Regina may notice a change in the street sign after it was renamed to honour a Saskatchewan Roughrider legend.

George Reed Way, named after running back George Reed, begins at Elphinstone Street and will run west along the stadium to Crescent Point Energy Gate 2.

Honouring a Legend 🏈 @sskroughriders unveil ‘George Reed Way’ sign that will be placed outside Mosaic Stadium. @GlobalRegina pic.twitter.com/vTr1iOrFXQ — Daniella Ponticelli (@Ms_dponticelli) November 13, 2019

The stadium’s address is also changing to 1734 George Reed Way, in a “kismet nod to Reed’s jersey number.”

“It’s been a pleasure to be part of Saskatchewan Roughriders, and as we continue to move forward I continue to support the Roughriders because of the work they do,” Reed said.

“It’s my great honour to have a street named after me…thank you very much and I really appreciate it.”

For the Roughrider organization, it was a no brainer.

“Reed is a living legend and such an important part of the Roughriders past and present,” said Craig Reynolds, Saskatchewan Roughrider president and CEO.

“We wanted to find a way to honour George, not only for his commitment to the team and his excellence on the field but for all of the inspiring work he’s done for the community.”

“With Mosaic Stadium now residing on newly minted George Reed Way, we believe we’re giving back to George just a fraction of what he’s given Saskatchewan.” Tweet This

The Roughriders made the announcement in partnership with the City of Regina and Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL).

“As the owner of Mosaic Stadium, the city recognizes and appreciates the legacy that the Roughriders and Mr. Reed have created,” said Regina Mayor Michael Fougere.

“Every time a minor sport athlete travels George Reed Way to play or watch a game at the stadium they will be reminded that greatness is within their grasp. That is a powerful message for young people in our community.”

"It's been a pleasure to be a part of (the) Saskatchewan Roughriders." Here are some snapshots from today's George Reed Way announcement: 🎥 » https://t.co/eFDIm9wx0s pic.twitter.com/0bXOtHpXqD — #BEL13VE (@sskroughriders) November 13, 2019

Renaming the avenue has been something the Roughriders have “dreamt” about and when they approached the city and REAL with the idea, both were eager to get on board.

“George Reed Way is a fantastic addition to our property, and we are extremely proud that residents and visitors will experience a piece of our province’s rich football tradition each time they come to our campus,” said Tim Reid, REAL president and CEO.

Reed, 80, spent his entire 13-year career with the Roughriders and is known as “one of the greatest running backs in CFL history.”

He’s rushed for 16,116 yards in his career, with a record 134 career rushing touchdowns.

Reed was named MVP in the Roughriders 1966 Grey Cup championship where he rushed for 133 yards with a touchdown.

His number, 34, is one of eight retired by the club.