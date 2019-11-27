Roughriders DB Purifoy signs 2-year extension; 5 players named CFL All-Stars

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have locked up defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy for two more years.

Purifoy was an integral piece to the team’s defence and special teams in 2019, the RIders said.

At five-foot-11 and 190 pounds, the Florida native registered 40 defensive tackles along with three interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

The 26-year-old led the CFL in kickoff return yards with 1,201 on 49 returns, while adding a touchdown in 18 regular-season games.

Purifoy also had six special team tackles.

2019 was Purifoy’s first full season with the Green and White after playing 11 games with the team in 2018 including the Western semifinal

Purifoy has registered 188 defensive tackles, 18 special team tackles, 11 interceptions, seven sacks, six forced fumbles, and a touchdown in 71 regular-season career games over five seasons in the CFL.

The two-year contract extension will keep Purifoy with the team through 2021.

Five Saskatchewan Roughriders named CFL All-Stars

Quarterback Cody Fajardo, receiver Shaq Evans, centre Dan Clark, defensive end Charleston Hughes and linebacker Derrick Moncrief were named CFL All-Stars for the 2019 season.

Fajardo led the league in passing yards with 4,302 and threw for 18 touchdowns. He added 611 rushing yards and ran in to score 10 times.

Evans had 72 catches for 1,334 yards and five touchdowns in 18 games this season.

Clark anchored the Roughriders’ offensive line which allowed just 37 sacks. He played in every game this season including his 100th career CFL game on July 27 against the B.C. Lions.

Hughes led with the league in sacks with 16 while adding 50 tackles, four forced fumbles and two fumbles recoveries — returning one for a touchdown.

Moncrief registered 69 defensive tackles, a career-high, along with four special team tackles, three interceptions, four sacks and one forced fumble.

