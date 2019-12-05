More downtown Vancouver store owners say violent shoplifting is getting worse

Send this page to someone via email

Days after a Vancouver store owner complained about a rise in violent shoplifting, other owners in the downtown core are showing the concerns are much more widespread.

The shopkeeper of the 888 Mini Market on Hornby Street has been off work since Oct. 21, when he was stabbed in both arms by a thief.

“He just pulled a knife [and demanded] to order the cash register,” the owner’s sister Haejin Chun told Global News Thursday.

“He pulled down the shelves … it was bad.”

Chun says the thief, who’s still at large, didn’t end up taking anything. But he’s far from the first to target the store.

“A lot happens all the time,” she said. “They just grab it and go. A lot of robberies. It’s scary.”

The 888 is far from the only store seeing a wave of robberies, many of them turning violent at just the slightest provocation.

1:56 Downtown Vancouver businesses report increase in shoplifting Downtown Vancouver businesses report increase in shoplifting

The owner of the Super Valu grocery store on Commercial Drive and East First Avenue says an employee was threatened by a thief with a lead pipe in the spring, and crime has only escalated since.

Don Husband, who owns the IGA grocery store on Burrard and Smithe streets, says everything from toothpaste to cheese to high end steaks are pinched on a daily basis.

He says the theft has been rising dramatically since the summer, and is putting his staff at risk.

READ MORE: Commercial Drive businesses link homeless shelter to uptick in crime

“About a week or two ago, a fellow came in and tried to steal 12 bags of pistachios, and our staff just approached him to say, you know, ‘put it back,’ and he pulled a tire iron,” Husband said.

Husband says security staff catches up with nine shoplifters a day, but knows there are probably a lot more who get away with it.

“They don’t care,” he said. “Because they have nothing, you know?”

The owner suggested the problem isn’t due to the police, who he said are “great” and respond when needed.

1:57 New Vancouver crime stats have good and bad news New Vancouver crime stats have good and bad news

Instead, he says the homeless need more help and the courts need to get tougher.

“We have one of the most beautiful cities around, and we need to clean up the streets a little bit,” he said.

“It affects your bottom line.”

Husband’s comments are similar to those of David Sullivan, who also owns a nearby IGA at Robson and Richards streets.

Late last month, Sullivan shared video of a shoplifting suspect throwing a punch at staff after trying to steal chocolate eggs.

He said his store routinely sees the same thieves even after they’re caught and detained by police.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says he’s heard concerns about rising shoplifting from the Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association, and promises to have more discussions in the future.

1:56 Career criminal charged with theft of cancer wigs Career criminal charged with theft of cancer wigs

“People have the right to feel safe in their communities,” he said. “Businesses and employees absolutely have a right to feel safe.”

Vancouver police have said they haven’t noticed a spike in thefts downtown, which store owners say is because they only report major incidents.

Those owners say Farnworth’s ministry needs to take a look at how offenders are dealt with in the courts.

“Our jail cells are probably overcrowded, but maybe more education is needed,” Husband said. “But you’ve got to help the people, for one.”

— With files from Jordan Armstrong