Money

Winning Lotto 6/49 ticket sold in Hamilton

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted December 5, 2019 9:20 am
Someone in Saskatoon might be $14.8 million richer after winning 6/49 ticket sold in city.
Someone in Hamilton could be $2.5 million richer after a winning Lotto 6/49 ticket was sold in the city. File / Global News

Someone in Hamilton has just become an instant millionaire.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. says Wednesday night’s $5-million Lotto 6/49 jackpot was split two ways and one of the winning tickets, worth $2.5 million, was sold in Hamilton.

The other winning jackpot ticket was sold in Quebec.

OLG says there is also an ENCORE prize worth $100,000 that was sold in Ottawa.

The next 6/49 draw is Saturday for an estimated $5-million jackpot, plus a guaranteed $1-million prize.

