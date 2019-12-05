Winning Lotto 6/49 ticket sold in Hamilton

Someone in Hamilton has just become an instant millionaire.
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. says Wednesday night’s $5-million Lotto 6/49 jackpot was split two ways and one of the winning tickets, worth $2.5 million, was sold in Hamilton.
The other winning jackpot ticket was sold in Quebec.
OLG says there is also an ENCORE prize worth $100,000 that was sold in Ottawa.
The next 6/49 draw is Saturday for an estimated $5-million jackpot, plus a guaranteed $1-million prize.
