Lucky Quebecer wins $50M Lotto Max jackpot

A $50-million jackpot was recently won in Quebec as part of the Lotto Max national draw, Loto-Québec reports.

The provincial Crown corporation says that since the launch of Lotto Max, 28 jackpots have been won in Quebec. This includes a ticket for $65 million, the biggest jackpot ever won in the province.

Four jackpots of $60 million were won in Quebec in 2017 and 2018. Three tickets worth $55 million were won in 2015 and 2017, and four jackpots of $50 million were won in 2012, 2013, 2016 and last May.

The next Lotto Max draw, to be held next Friday, will offer a jackpot of about $11 million.

