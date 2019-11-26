Menu

Canada

Loto-Québec seeks winners of unclaimed prizes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 26, 2019 12:13 pm
The Loto-Québec headquarters are seen in Montreal, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. .
The Loto-Québec headquarters are seen in Montreal, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. . Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Loto-Québec is looking for the owners of five winning tickets for prizes of over $100,000 — including two who will forfeit their winnings if they don’t come forward in the next few days.

The provincial crown corporation says a $500,000 and a $250,000 prize have yet to be claimed off tickets bought in the Capitale-Nationale and Joliette regions.

The half-a-million-dollar winner expires on November 30, and the quarter-million-dollar ticket on Dec. 1.

READ MORE: Man wins $200K lottery on his way to final chemotherapy treatment

In addition, Loto-Québec says three people in the province have unknowingly become millionaires in recent months without stepping forward to claim their prizes.

Those tickets were purchased in the Laurentians, Salaberry-de-Valleyfield and Gatineau regions, and all expire sometime in 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

Winners have 12 months to claim their prizes. Unclaimed jackpots are put back into various lotteries in the form of special draws or bonus jackpots.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
LotteryLaurentiansLottery Ticketsloto-quebecQuebec lotteryunclaimed lottery ticketsJackpotsQuebec lottery ticketsQuebec lottery winnersQuebec Lotto winners
