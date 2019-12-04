Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Missing Calgary man identified as murder victim in Slave Lake

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted December 4, 2019 2:12 pm
Bradley Shaw was last seen by his family in Calgary on Sept. 2, 2015, and reported missing a few weeks later. .
Bradley Shaw was last seen by his family in Calgary on Sept. 2, 2015, and reported missing a few weeks later. . Facebook / Crime Stoppers

Calgary police say human remains found in northern Alberta last year have been identified as a missing Calgary man, and that his death is now being investigated as a murder.

Bradley Edward Shaw was last seen by his family in Calgary on Sept. 2, 2015, and reported missing a few weeks later.

His remains were found in a rural area near Slave Lake on Oct. 6, 2018. At the time, investigators didn’t know the remains were Shaw’s.

READ MORE: Slave Lake RCMP release sketch of unidentified victim at centre of homicide investigation

According to Calgary police, the identity of the deceased remained a mystery for a year, when RCMP officers in Slave Lake released a composite sketch of what it’s thought he looked like.

Officers investigating Shaw’s disappearance saw the sketch and suspected it may have been the missing man.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was able to use dental records to confirm the remains belonged to Bradley Shaw,” the Calgary Police Service said in a Wednesday news release.

Police believe Shaw went missing under “suspicious circumstances” and met with foul play in September 2015. The cause of death will not be released at this time.

READ MORE: RCMP Major Crimes Unit seeks tips from public as they investigate discovery of human remains near Slave Lake

At the time of his death, Shaw was 27-years-old.

Anyone with information about Shaw’s death is asked to call Slave Lake RCMP at 780-849-3999, Cpl. Ron Bumbry with RCMP media relations at 780-645-8880, Calgary police via their non-emergency number at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

The town of Slave Lake is located about 255 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crimeAlberta RCMPmissing personAlberta crimeMissing ManSlave LakeMissing Calgary ManCalgary missing manMissing Man Found DeadMissing Calgary man found deadBradley Edward ShawBradley ShawEdward Shaw
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.