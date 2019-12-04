Missing Calgary man identified as murder victim in Slave Lake

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police say human remains found in northern Alberta last year have been identified as a missing Calgary man, and that his death is now being investigated as a murder.

Bradley Edward Shaw was last seen by his family in Calgary on Sept. 2, 2015, and reported missing a few weeks later.

His remains were found in a rural area near Slave Lake on Oct. 6, 2018. At the time, investigators didn’t know the remains were Shaw’s.

According to Calgary police, the identity of the deceased remained a mystery for a year, when RCMP officers in Slave Lake released a composite sketch of what it’s thought he looked like.

Officers investigating Shaw’s disappearance saw the sketch and suspected it may have been the missing man.

“The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was able to use dental records to confirm the remains belonged to Bradley Shaw,” the Calgary Police Service said in a Wednesday news release.

Police believe Shaw went missing under “suspicious circumstances” and met with foul play in September 2015. The cause of death will not be released at this time.

At the time of his death, Shaw was 27-years-old.

Anyone with information about Shaw’s death is asked to call Slave Lake RCMP at 780-849-3999, Cpl. Ron Bumbry with RCMP media relations at 780-645-8880, Calgary police via their non-emergency number at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

The town of Slave Lake is located about 255 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.