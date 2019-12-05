Need a vacation? The top 2020 travel destinations are out

Send this page to someone via email

Determining where to travel, whether you’re looking for warm weather or an under-the-radar destination, can be difficult if you’re not sure where to begin.



Now’s the time to start looking at the top places to travel for 2020, said travel expert Natalie Preddie.



Preddie told hosts on Global’s The Morning Show that booking in advance is important if you want to visit some of the top trending vacation spots.

She found several destinations that have unique experiences to offer and may give you more value for your dollar.

England

While England may not seem like a unique travel destination, there are several unexpected excursions you can enjoy there, said Preddie.



“It’s really popular, because there’s so much to do outside of London,” she said. “It’s a beautiful country.”



Exploring historical sites like Leeds Castle or taking in the landscape by visiting Lake Windermere, the largest natural lake in the country, are just some of the activities you can try, explained Preddie.

More than 850,000 Canadians visited the U.K. in 2018, according to Britain’s national tourism agency. It has found that 60 per cent of Canadian tourists were making a repeat visit, meaning many want to return to the destination.

You can even try surfing in England if you head to Cornwall, located on the southwestern tip of the country, said Preddie.

Aruba

Most of the year, Aruba sees perfect beach weather without the same number of visitors as other destinations in the Caribbean Sea, said Preddie.

“When it comes to vacation rentals, it’s not that expensive because you don’t have that many crowds there,” she said.



The country is just outside of the hurricane belt, so it enjoys beautiful weather most of the year, Preddie added.

North Macedonia

One destination Canadians may be surprised to hear about is North Macedonia, located in Southeast Europe.

“This is between Greece and Albania, and it’s actually a stunning destination,” said Preddie, noting that it’s warm and dry in the east, with multiple lakes that drain into the Adriatic Sea that are pulls for tourists.

Lake Ohrid, in particular, is known for its rich ecosystem and was named a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1979.

“You’re going to find some crystal-clear sparkling water, and some fantastic mountain biking, and a great wine scene,” she explained.

The temperatures and soil there make for ideal conditions for wineries, she added.

The country officially changed its name to the Republic of North Macedonia in February, which was changed to solve a political dispute with Greece.

For more top travel destinations to visit in 2020, watch Natalie Preddie in the video above.