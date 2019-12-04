Human trafficking case against Saskatoon woman heads straight to trial

Send this page to someone via email

A Saskatoon woman charged with human trafficking is heading directly to trial.

A preliminary hearing was set to start Tuesday for Dilshad Ali Zada, 23, but the Crown filed a direct indictment moving the matter straight to trial.

Zada faces three human trafficking charges after being accused of exercising control, direction or influence over the movements of three women.

She is also charged with uttering threats and theft over $5,000.

Zada’s accused of sexually exploiting and stealing money and personal belongings from an 18-year-old Moose Jaw woman and two 20-year-old women from Quebec to maintain control over them.

The offences occurred between Nov. 1, 2018, and March 15, 2019, according to court documents.

The Saskatoon Police Service vice unit said it started its investigation in March after receiving information that a woman was trafficking three other women for exploitation in cities in Saskatchewan and Alberta.

Police said the victims were recruited in numerous ways, including personal introductions and through social media.

Zada was released from custody following her arrest in June after posting a $3,000 cash bail.

Under the conditions of her release, Zada cannot be involved in the sex trade or escort industry. She must continue living at her Saskatoon address with a curfew.

She had surrendered her passport and must follow weapon, alcohol and drug prohibitions.

A trial date has not yet been set.

–With files from Ryan Kessler