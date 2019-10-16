Menu

Crime

York Regional Police to address media after 31 arrested in human trafficking investigation

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 16, 2019 6:00 am
The news comes less than one week after Global News cameras captured parts of a raid at a Fort York condo building which a source later confirmed was related to a human trafficking investigation.
York Regional Police are set to address the media Wednesday morning after officers say 31 people were arrested in a “multi-provincial” human trafficking investigation.

Police said more than 200 charges were laid in Project Convalesce.

More details, including photos and videos taken during the arrests, are expected to be released during Wednesday’s press conference.

READ MORE: Police raid at downtown Toronto condo connected to human trafficking investigation: source

Members of other police forces in the Greater Toronto Area, as well as the Ontario Provincial Police and the Quebec Integrated Human Trafficking Task Force, will also address the media.

The news comes less than one week after Global News cameras captured parts of a raid at a Fort York condo building which a source later confirmed was related to a human trafficking investigation.

Police raid GTA condos in human trafficking investigation
