Police raid downtown Toronto condo

York Regional police raided a busy Fort York condo building, Thursday morning.

Tactical teams could be seen surrounding the front entrance of 21 Ice Boat Terrace in City Place around 10 a.m.

At one point, officers detonated something they had removed from the building. What the item was, however, is unclear.

Police walked out of the building with one man in custody.

Following the raid, the canine unit was brought in to search the building.

The reason for the raid is unclear at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

York police told Global news the raid is part of a larger ongoing investigation and they will release details soon.

More to come.

Police cars outside a building in Fort York that was raided Thursday. Global News