Police seize fentanyl, guns and arrest 6 in raids in Toronto area and Windsor
TORONTO – Police say they have arrested six people in what they call a major drug bust in the Toronto area and Windsor, Ont.
Investigators with “Project Oz” say they seized cocaine, meth, fentanyl and nearly 2,000 narcotic pills.
They say they also found $500,000.
Four men and two women were arrested, although one has been released on bail.
Officers are still looking for two individuals on gun and drug charges connected with the investigation.
