July 10, 2019 11:33 am

Police seize fentanyl, guns and arrest 6 in raids in Toronto area and Windsor

By Staff The Canadian Press

Police said they seized guns and fentanyl in Project Oz

Toronto police
TORONTO – Police say they have arrested six people in what they call a major drug bust in the Toronto area and Windsor, Ont.

Investigators with “Project Oz” say they seized cocaine, meth, fentanyl and nearly 2,000 narcotic pills.

They say they also found $500,000.

Four men and two women were arrested, although one has been released on bail.

Officers are still looking for two individuals on gun and drug charges connected with the investigation.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

