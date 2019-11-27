Edmonton police issue Canada-wide warrants for man wanted for human trafficking

Send this page to someone via email

After failing to show up for a court hearing, the Edmonton Police Service has issued Canada-wide warrants for Kevin Bernavil.

He was scheduled to be in court on Nov. 26 and is wanted for numerous charges, including human trafficking.

The 30-year-old is described as five-foot-two and 190 pounds. He is known to wear prescription glasses as well.

Edmonton police issued Canada-wide warrants for Kevin Bernavil after he reportedly failed to show up for a scheduled court appearance on Nov. 26, 2019. Supplied: Edmonton Police Service

Police said Bernavil is known to be violent and should not be approached if spotted.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

If Bernavil is spotted outside Edmonton, police urge residents to call the local police station.