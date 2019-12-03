Toronto woman arrested after 16-year-old girl recruited into sex trade through Snapchat

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say a 20-year-old woman wanted in a six-month-long human trafficking investigation was arrested in Toronto and is facing numerous charges.

Police said that in July, a 16-year-old girl reported to police that she had been recruited through Snapchat and forced into the sex trade in Ontario.

3:07 Police raid GTA condos in human trafficking investigation Police raid GTA condos in human trafficking investigation

Police said members of the human trafficking unit along with the tactical support unit executed a search warrant and arrested 20-year-old Szilvia Balog of Eglinton Avenue West in Toronto.

Balog is charged with trafficking in persons under 18, obtaining sexual services for consideration under 18, financial and material benefit for trafficking a person under 18, material benefit from sexual services, procuring a person under 18, advertising sexual services, sexual exploitation of a young person, unlawfully possessing child pornography, robbery, pointing a firearm, uttering threats and administering a noxious thing.

Investigators said they are releasing the woman’s photo to “ensure that there are no further victims.”

Anyone with new information is asked to contact the human trafficking unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5604.

After a six-month investigation, members of the Human Trafficking Unit, with the assistance of the Tactical Support Unit, executed a search warrant in Toronto and arrested a 20-year-old female for the trafficking of a 16-year-old female. News release – https://t.co/qcLCSHQELt pic.twitter.com/7zsVvlyinT — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) December 2, 2019