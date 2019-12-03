Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto woman arrested after 16-year-old girl recruited into sex trade through Snapchat

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 3, 2019 8:06 am
Investigators have released photo of Szilvia Balog, 20, to ensure there are no other victims.
Investigators have released photo of Szilvia Balog, 20, to ensure there are no other victims. Handout / Durham Regional Police

Durham Regional Police say a 20-year-old woman wanted in a six-month-long human trafficking investigation was arrested in Toronto and is facing numerous charges.

Police said that in July, a 16-year-old girl reported to police that she had been recruited through Snapchat and forced into the sex trade in Ontario.

READ MORE: Human trafficking ring dismantled in multi-jurisdictional investigation, York Regional Police say

Police raid GTA condos in human trafficking investigation
Police raid GTA condos in human trafficking investigation

Police said members of the human trafficking unit along with the tactical support unit executed a search warrant and arrested 20-year-old Szilvia Balog of Eglinton Avenue West in Toronto.

Balog is charged with trafficking in persons under 18, obtaining sexual services for consideration under 18, financial and material benefit for trafficking a person under 18, material benefit from sexual services, procuring a person under 18, advertising sexual services, sexual exploitation of a young person, unlawfully possessing child pornography, robbery, pointing a firearm, uttering threats and administering a noxious thing.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Premier Doug Ford promises new strategy to fight human trafficking

Investigators said they are releasing the woman’s photo to “ensure that there are no further victims.”

Anyone with new information is asked to contact the human trafficking unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5604.

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TorontoDurham Regional PoliceHuman TraffickingtraffickingSnapchatsex tradeEglinton Avenue Westhuman trafficking investigationhuman trafficking unithuman trafficking OntarioSzilvia Balog
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.