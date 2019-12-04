Over $19K raised at 2019 Great WinSport Cookie Exchange in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

The 2019 Great Winsport Cookie Exchange was a huge success, raising more than $19,000 for a Calgary Christmas charity.

Thank you @GlobalCalgary @WinSportCanada and to all the chefs for their fabulous cookies that raised a whopping $19,144 in 3 hours. #CookieExchange #MagicOfChristmas pic.twitter.com/S0qSfI2tfd — The Magic of Christmas (@MagicoChristmas) December 4, 2019

Over 50 chefs participated in the second-annual bake sale on Tuesday, donating hundreds of holiday cookies for Calgarians to buy.

Cookies cost $20 for a box of 13, with proceeds raised going to Global Calgary’s fourth annual Morning of Giving in support of The Magic of Christmas.

so many chefs, bakers and volunteers setting up for this morning’s great big cookie exchange at @WinSportCanada -buy a box, full it with cookies, and all the $ goes to the Magic of Christmas! #morningofgiving #yyc pic.twitter.com/4xEf7RMK4W — Julie Van Rosendaal (@dinnerwithjulie) December 3, 2019

In 2018, the first year the event was held, cookies were sold out within an hour.

This year, the event almost sold out again – but there were a few cookies leftover once the sale was completed. All of the leftover cookies were donated to the Calgary Drop-In Centre.

A packed house for the Great Winsport Cookie Exchange! Wonderful to see 56 of Calgary's top chefs and restaurants creating cookies for @GlobalCalgary charity fundraising drive! @chefLiana @WinSportCanada pic.twitter.com/ejwkmakHLh — Todd Hirsch (@ABeconomist) December 3, 2019

The Magic of Christmas is a non-profit charity founded in 1983. The organization works with the City of Calgary social services and the Calgary Police Service to make sure Santa doesn’t miss anyone who needs a special visit during the holidays.

The charity, which runs entirely on donations, uses Calgary Transit buses to deliver donations across the city on Christmas Eve.

On Wednesday, Dec. 11, we will be broadcasting Global News Morning Calgary live from the parking lot of our northeast studios at 222 23 Street N.E. from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. as we collect new and unwrapped donations for The Magic of Christmas.

The charity will then deliver the donations to local homes and hospitals on Christmas Eve.

Those who stop by Global Calgary on Dec. 11 to donate will be able to keep warm at a fire pit or inside a Calgary Transit bus and enjoy live music and entertainment.