Morning of Giving 2019: Global Calgary collects donations for The Magic of Christmas

Global Calgary is again joining together with The Magic of Christmas to collect donations for local families in need as part of our fourth-annual Morning of Giving.

On Wednesday, Dec. 11, we will be broadcasting Global News Morning Calgary live from the parking lot of our northeast studios (222 23 Street N.E.) from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. as we collect new and unwrapped donations for the local charity.

The Magic of Christmas will then deliver the donations to local homes and hospitals on Christmas Eve.

Those who stop by Global Calgary on Dec. 11 to donate will be able to keep warm at a fire pit or inside a Calgary Transit bus and enjoy live music and entertainment.

The success of the event has continued to grow over the years.

Global Calgary’s first-ever Morning of Giving in 2016 raised almost $20,000 during the three-hour broadcast.

The following year, the Magic of Christmas said $29,260.52 was raised and 3,600 items were donated.

Then last year, the organization said they received a whopping $72,000 in donations and more than 6,500 toys.

Don’t miss our Morning of Giving! Join Dallas Flexhaug, Matthew Conrod, Jordan Witzel and Leslie Horton as they broadcast live from outside the Global Calgary studio.

Learn more about The Magic of Christmas

On Wednesday, Dec. 11, we will be broadcasting Global News Morning Calgary live from the parking lot of our northeast studios at 222 23 Street N.E. from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. as we collect new and unwrapped donations for The Magic of Christmas.

The charity will then deliver the donations to local homes and hospitals on Christmas Eve.

How recipients are chosen

According to the Magic of Christmas, the recipients are referred to the charity by doctors, teachers, social workers, police officers and nurses.

How to donate

Donations will be accepted at The Magic of Christmas’ headquarters (called Santa’s Workshop) located at 6912 Farrell Rd. S.E. in November and December, and dozens of drop-off locations throughout the city – which can be found on The Magic of Christmas’ website.

They are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday in November, and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week in December.

Money can also be donated through the Magic of Christmas’ website.

What to donate