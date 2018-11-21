How to donate to Global Calgary’s 2018 Morning of Giving

Global Calgary wants you to experience the Magic of Christmas. Our morning show is holding its third annual Morning of Giving on Wednesday, Dec. 12 from 6 a.m.- 9 a.m. at 222 23 Street N.E. It’s a chance for our viewers, community partners and sales clients to give from the heart, and warm their hearts at the same time.

Our parking lot at Global Calgary will be turned into a giant TV set, complete with entertainment, pancakes, and special guests as we collect gifts and donations for the non-profit agency The Magic of Christmas. All the donations we receive will be turned over to the charity, where elves and volunteers will match the gifts to the hundreds of families who really need some Christmas cheer this year.

You can also meet our Morning show team, Santa and his elves. We want you to feel the Magic of donating to needy families this season at this very special event.

The Magic of Christmas charity, which runs entirely on donations, uses Calgary Transit buses to deliver donations to the city’s less fortunate on Christmas Eve.

Stop by with a gift and enjoy live music and entertainment, a free pancake breakfast, and enjoy a fire pit and a Calgary Transit bus to keep warm.

Last year, $29,260.52 was raised during our three-hour broadcast, including cash donations, gift cards, gift certificates and online donations. In addition, 3,600 items were donated.

The Magic of Christmas is a non-profit charity founded in 1983.

The organization works with the City of Calgary social services and the Calgary Police Service to make sure Santa doesn’t miss anyone who needs a special visit.

Where to donate

Donations will be accepted at The Magic of Christmas’ headquarters (called Santa’s Workshop) located at #1, 4416 – 5th Street N.E. in November and December, and dozens of drop-off locations throughout the city – which can be found on The Magic of Christmas’ website.

Money can also be donated through the Magic of Christmas’ website.

In addition, donations can be made at Q107’s studios at 200 3320 17 Ave. S.W. from Dec. 3 until Dec. 21.

Or, you can drop off donations at any of Calgary’s Bowest Appliances locations:

Bowest Appliances – Barlow Trail

Bay 25, 3900 106 Avenue SE

Calgary, AB

T2E 5B6

Monday to Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bowest Appliances – Bowness Location

#101, 6323 Bowness Road NW

Calgary, AB

T3B 0E4

Monday to Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Bowest Appliances – 32nd Ave location

Bay K, 2020 32 Avenue N.E.

Monday to Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

What to donate

How recipients are chosen

According to the Magic of Christmas, the recipients are referred to the charity by doctors, teachers, social workers, police officers and nurses.

With files from Global News