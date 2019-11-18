How to buy cookies at the 2019 Great WinSport Cookie Exchange in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

If you enjoy eating holiday cookies but aren’t interested in baking them yourself, you can buy a box full of baked goods at the 2019 Great Winsport Cookie Exchange on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Chefs from over 50 Calgary restaurants will be selling freshly baked holiday cookies from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. at the WinSport Festival Tent.

Proceeds raised from the sale of the cookies will go to Global Calgary’s fourth annual Morning of Giving in support of local charity The Magic of Christmas.

How it works

Visit WinSport between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Dec. 3 to purchase a box for your cookies. Each box is $20 for 13 cookies.

Once you’ve purchased your box, you’ll be able to walk through the local vendors on-site to pick and choose what kind of cookies you want. If you decide you need more, you can purchase extra boxes on Cookie Row.

Once you have a baker’s dozen in your box, you’ll be able to return home to share your treats with family and friends (if you want to).

The location of the WinSport Festival Tent is shown in red.

Express drive-through pickup option

The access gate at WinSport Hill Road will also be open from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. to allow for drive-thru express cookie pickup so that anyone who doesn’t have time to stop and shop can drive up to the WinSport Festival Tent and pay for a pre-packaged cookie box.

Learn more about The Magic of Christmas

The Magic of Christmas is a non-profit charity founded in 1983. The organization works with the City of Calgary social services and the Calgary Police Service to make sure Santa doesn’t miss anyone who needs a special visit during the holidays.

The charity, which runs entirely on donations, uses Calgary Transit buses to deliver donations across the city on Christmas Eve.

Visit Global Calgary while we broadcast live for the 2019 Morning of Giving

On Wednesday, Dec. 11, we will be broadcasting Global News Morning Calgary live from the parking lot of our northeast studios at 222 23 Street N.E. from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. as we collect new and unwrapped donations for The Magic of Christmas.

The charity will then deliver the donations to local homes and hospitals on Christmas Eve.

Those who stop by Global Calgary on Dec. 11 to donate will be able to keep warm at a fire pit or inside a Calgary Transit bus and enjoy live music and entertainment.