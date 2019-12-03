Menu

Crime

St. Thomas driver charged after pedestrian struck at Talbot and East streets: police

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted December 3, 2019 2:36 pm
The male driver of the vehicle, a 60-year-old man from St. Thomas, was later charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian.
St. Thomas Police Service/Facebook

A St. Thomas, Ont. man has been charged after a pedestrian was struck in the city’s downtown core Monday night.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. at the three-way intersection of Talbot and East streets, St. Thomas police said.

The pedestrian, a 49-year-old woman, had been walking along the north side of Talbot Street and was crossing East Street when she was struck by a vehicle turning off of Talbot.

The woman was knocked to the ground and was later taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The male driver of the vehicle, a 60-year-old man from St. Thomas, was later charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian.

Police say the set fine for the charge is $180 and three demerit points.

