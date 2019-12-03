Menu

Crime

Peterborough police investigating rash of business break-ins in Lakefield

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 3, 2019 10:59 am
Updated December 3, 2019 11:00 am
peterborough-police2
Peterborough police are investigating a rash of break-ins to businesses in Lakefield. Global News File

Peterborough police are investigating a spree of break-ins to businesses in the village of Lakefield over the weekend.

Peterborough Police Service says sometime between 4:25 a.m. and 4:50 a.m. on Friday, unknown person(s) attempted to break into a laundromat in a commercial plaza. Police say the suspect(s) then broke into a pet supply shop in the same plaza and stole cash from a cash register, along with a donation box and a bag of pet food.

Police investigating reported robbery at Lansdowne Street gas station in Peterborough

Then on Saturday around 4:20 a.m., an individual attempted to break into a Queen Street convenience store. Police attended the scene for an alarm call and determined no entry was gained to the store and nothing was stolen.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online

