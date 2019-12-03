Peterborough police investigating rash of business break-ins in Lakefield

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police are investigating a spree of break-ins to businesses in the village of Lakefield over the weekend.

Peterborough Police Service says sometime between 4:25 a.m. and 4:50 a.m. on Friday, unknown person(s) attempted to break into a laundromat in a commercial plaza. Police say the suspect(s) then broke into a pet supply shop in the same plaza and stole cash from a cash register, along with a donation box and a bag of pet food.

Then on Saturday around 4:20 a.m., an individual attempted to break into a Queen Street convenience store. Police attended the scene for an alarm call and determined no entry was gained to the store and nothing was stolen.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online

