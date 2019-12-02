Clearview Ward 1 councillor Ed Christie passes away over weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Clearview’s Ward 1 councillor, Ed Christie, passed away on Saturday as a result of leukemia.

The 79-year-old died at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto, according to his obituary.

“It’s just so unfortunate. He’s the Ward 1 councillor, and in fact, he would be my councillor because I live in Ward 1,” Clearview Mayor Doug Measures told Global News.

“It’s a shock to all of us because although he was an elder gentleman, he was in excellent shape.”

Christie was elected as Clearview’s Ward 1 councillor during the 2018 election. Once elected, he put forward a motion to install radar speed signs in Nottawa, which was passed.

Christie sat on the Nottawa Memorial Community Centre committee and the township’s adjustment committee.

He was passionate about connecting trails throughout Clearview, bringing together an economic development action committee and engaged in establishing a business improvement association (BIA) in Stayner.

“They have not established the BIA yet, but they’re still working toward that,” Measures said.

“Ed was a big part in helping to organize a meeting.”

According to Measures, Christie operated a men’s clothing store in Collingwood and was part of the town’s BIA.

Flags at all municipal facilities will be flown at half-mast until Friday morning

A public funeral will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Trinity United Church in Collingwood.

Council will take the holidays to grieve and discussions regarding replacing the Ward 1 councillor position will take place in the new year.

