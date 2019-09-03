Traffic
September 3, 2019 2:41 pm

Man dies in single-vehicle collision in Clearview, Ont., OPP say

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

A 46-year-old man died following a single-vehicle collision on Fairgrounds Road in Clearview, Ont., on Saturday night, Huronia West OPP say.

An initial investigation found that the vehicle entered a ditch and that the driver was ejected from the vehicle, police say.

The 46-year-old, from Clearview, was pronounced dead at the scene, officers say.

Fairgrounds Road was closed for several hours while OPP officers reconstructed the scene of the collision, police say.

The road reopened shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, police say.

The cause of the collision is still being investigated and the name of the deceased will not be released until next of kin have been notified, officers say.

