Arrest made in connection with death of Cassidy Bernard

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

An arrest has been made in connection with the death of 22-year-old Cassidy Bernard, Global News has learned.

Bernard was found dead on We’koqma’q First Nation on Oct. 24, 2018. Her two infant girls were found alive but dehydrated alongside her.

READ MORE: Family of Cassidy Bernard to hold vigil in Cape Breton 1 year after death

Police quickly deemed her death as suspicious, but did not say how she died.

RCMP would not confirm that an arrest has been made but say they will hold a press conference Tuesday on We’koqma’q First Nation.

2:13 Protest held in Cape Breton to raise awareness about Indigenous woman’s murder Protest held in Cape Breton to raise awareness about Indigenous woman’s murder

Bernard’s death sparked an outpouring of grief and concern in the community, with the band council eventually offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Suspicious death of Indigenous woman raised in Nova Scotia legislature

Family members and people from the community took their concerns to Premier Stephen McNeil and staged protests at the Canso Causeway, the Nova Scotia legislature, and most recently on a stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway going through the small Mi’kmaq community.

Tyra Denny, left, and Renee Denny hold a photo of their sister Cassidy Bernard at the Nova Scotia legislature in Halifax on Thursday, April 11, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael MacDonald

More to come.