Arrest made in connection with death of Cassidy Bernard

An arrest has been made in connection with the death of 22-year-old Cassidy Bernard, Global News has learned.
Bernard was found dead on We’koqma’q First Nation on Oct. 24, 2018. Her two infant girls were found alive but dehydrated alongside her.
Police quickly deemed her death as suspicious, but did not say how she died.
RCMP would not confirm that an arrest has been made but say they will hold a press conference Tuesday on We’koqma’q First Nation.
Bernard’s death sparked an outpouring of grief and concern in the community, with the band council eventually offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
Family members and people from the community took their concerns to Premier Stephen McNeil and staged protests at the Canso Causeway, the Nova Scotia legislature, and most recently on a stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway going through the small Mi’kmaq community.
