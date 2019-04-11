Suspicious death of Indigenous woman raised in Nova Scotia legislature

The mysterious case of a Mi’kmaq woman who died under suspicious circumstances in her Cape Breton home was raised at the Nova Scotia legislature today by some of her relatives.

The body of Cassidy Bernard, a 22-year-old mother of infant twins, was found by police in We’koqma’q First Nation on Oct. 24.

Police have said little about the case since then, except that their investigation could take a long time.

One of Bernard’s cousins, Annie Bernard-Daisley, delivered an emotional statement outside the legislature, saying the province must do more to stop violence against Indigenous women.

She says the province should take a number of steps, including reopening cold cases involving the deaths and disappearances of Aboriginal women.

Progressive Conservative legislator Allan MacMaster read a statement in the legislature, saying the families of the many missing and murdered Indigenous women have been left to feel like the women are being hunted.