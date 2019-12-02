Despite arrest, London police say $10K reward in ‘road rage’ attempted murder case remains available, for now

Send this page to someone via email

A $10,000 reward is still available for information in an attempted murder investigation dating back to May — despite officers arresting and charging a 25-year-old London man with attempted murder in the case.

The catch? Police say the monetary reward, offered since the start of August, will expire at the end of the month.

It was around 4 p.m. on May 11 when police allege the male driver of a white sedan pulled up alongside a stopped vehicle at the intersection of Admiral Drive and Trafalgar Street and shot the other driver before speeding off.

The 21-year-old male victim suffered serious injuries to his head and neck in the shooting and was rushed to hospital, police said, adding he continues to receive medical treatment.

Although officers arrested a London man, 25-year-old Jonathan Lovo-Mayorga, in September in relation to the case, charging him with attempted murder and other criminal offences, police say they believe there are others out there who have important information.

The two had crossed paths just prior to the shooting at the nearby intersection of Royal Crescent and Wexford Avenue, where the suspect vehicle, a white 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, was seen operating in an “aggressive manner,” police said.

Police later described the shooting as a possible case of road rage, saying the victim had reportedly “gestured” at the other driver before stopping at Admiral and Trafalgar. The pair were not known to each other.

Lovo-Mayorga remains in police custody.

The reward remains available for information leading directly to the arrest and conviction of those responsible, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact 519-661-5674, or to email Det. Sgt. Sean Travis.

Police say the payment of the reward, or any portion of it, is up to the discretion of the London Police Service.