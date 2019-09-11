Attempted murder charge laid in ‘road rage’ shooting: London police

Four months after a 21-year-old driver was shot and seriously injured while stopped at an intersection in the city’s east end, and just over one month after police offered a reward, a 25-year-old man is facing numerous charges, including attempted murder.

Police announced a $10,000 reward on Aug. 1 for information that could help in the investigation. At that time, police also announced new details in the May 11 incident, describing it as a possible case of road rage.

READ MORE: 1 injured, suspect vehicle sought in east London shooting: police

According to police, the victim left work around 4 p.m. and was driving in the area of Royal Crescent and Wexford Avenue when he encountered a white 2014 Chevrolet Cruze being operated in an aggressive manner. The victim gestured at the other driver before stopping at the intersection of Admiral Drive and Trafalgar Street. Police say the Cruze then pulled up alongside the victim’s vehicle, a gun was fired and the Cruze fled.

The victim suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and did not know the suspect, say police.

Jonathan Lovo-Mayorga was arrested on Tuesday and faces nine charges, including attempted murder, using a firearm in the commission of an indictable offence, and occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm.

READ MORE: London police issue $10K reward for information in attempted murder case

“Yesterday’s arrest and these charges are the result of information gathered both prior to and after the announcement of the reward,” said Det. Sgt. Alex Krygsman, of the Major Crime Section.

“The reward offer is still valid until Dec. 31, 2019. We continue to urge those who have information – and we know there are people out there who do – to contact us.”

Police say the payment of the reward, or any portion of it, is up to the discretion of the London Police Service.

Anyone with information is asked to call 519-661-5674 and “request a member of the London Police Service Major Crime Section” or email Krygsman at AKrygsman@londonpolice.ca.