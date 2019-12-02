2019 Shaw Charity Classic raises $14M for youth-based Alberta charities

Send this page to someone via email

Organizers of the Shaw Charity Classic announced on Monday that the 2019 event had raised over $14 million for charity.

The annual tournament, a part of the PGA Tour Champions, was held in at the Canyons Meadows Golf and Country Club in Calgary from Aug. 28 – Sept. 1.

The money will go toward 200 youth-based charities across Alberta, bringing the tournament’s fundraising totals to more than $48 million since it began in 2013.

“It is an absolute thrill for me to look back on another record-setting year and realize this spectacular tournament continues to have a tremendous impact on our youth, which was the core goal in bringing the event to Calgary,” said Jim Riddell, Shaw Charity Classic tournament founder, in a Monday news release.

“The Shaw Charity Classic has become a powerful example of what can be accomplished when family, charity and community rally together for a common cause,” Shaw Communications CEO Brad Shaw, said.

“Over the past seven years, we have seen the Calgary community support this tournament in ways we never could have imagined.” Tweet This

Shaw Communications confirmed this summer the award-winning golf tournament will return to Calgary through to 2022.

The 2020 Shaw Charity Classic is scheduled for Aug. 24-30.