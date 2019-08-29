Canadian overcomes major injuries to stage golf comeback at Shaw Charity Classic

David Morland IV is making the most of a big opportunity at the Shaw Charity Classic.

On Tuesday at Elbow Springs, Morland squeaked in to qualify for one of the final four spots.

“This is a second career, basically,” Morland joked. “I’m a 50-year-old rookie.”

He’s actually fighting his way into the top tier of golf for a second time.

READ MORE: ‘It’s not Cool Runnings, but it’s close!’ Pro golfer trades fairways for bobsleighs

The Ontario native posted three top 10 PGA tour finishes in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

A serious car crash in Florida in 2011 put everything on hold.

“I had 14 withdrawals in a year-and-a-half period before I packed it,” Morland recalled.

He tried to play through the pain, but even everyday activity proved to be too much. He went in for back and shoulder surgery and hung up his clubs, while his wife was treated for injuries to her neck.

“When I left the game, it wasn’t on my terms,” he said. “I didn’t touch a club for four years and didn’t know if I’d ever play competitive golf again.”

As he healed, he started working his way towards a comeback, and his competitors have taken notice.

“Every Canadian should be rooting for him,” Steve Blake said.

Blake has felt the joy and pressure of qualifying last minute for a major event.

It’s how he ended up playing in the U.S. Senior Open and the Shaw Charity Classic in 2018.

READ MORE: Calgary golfer qualifies for U.S. Senior Open

Blake has competed against Morland at several qualifiers and hopes to see him put on a breakout performance.

“One little thing out here, two or three good rounds and you’re on your way,” Blake said.

“Your life can change in a heartbeat out here. Hopefully for David, this is the week for him.”

The 78 players tee off Friday morning for the competition rounds and you can bet Morland will be loving every minute of it.

“You appreciate the small things,” he said. “This may not be a small thing, but being able to compete with some of the best players in the world… it’s nice.”