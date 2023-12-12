Shaw Charity Classic marks $100M milestone

Send this page to someone via email

The annual Shaw Charity Classic reached a multi-million dollar milestone in its 11th year. On Tuesday, the golf tournament announced it’s raised over $100 million for children’s charities across Alberta.

The chair of philanthropy of Patron Group thanked Canadians for their “generous support.”

“Since the beginning, we have stayed true to our vision for bringing this professional golf tournament to Calgary to benefit charities, children, and families in Alberta,” Jim Riddell said in a statement. “I know we will continue to have a tremendous impact on the lives of thousands of Alberta youth while expanding on this unparalleled legacy with the support of Rogers Communications over the next five years.”

As part of the announcement, Rogers Communications committed to the five-year deal as title sponsor of the event.

“We are immensely proud to honour the legacy of the Shaw family and to announce a new five-year deal to help support children’s charities across Alberta,” Tony Staffieri, Rogers President and CEO, said. “We are deeply committed to the province, and this is just one more way we are investing in Alberta as we come together with Shaw.”

The 2023 tournament teed off with a $1 million donation from Rogers to the Shaw Birdies for Kids, part of the $18.7 million that went to 272 charities. Since the tournament’s inception, $112.3 million has been raised to support youth across the province to access counselling, sport and family support.

As part of its five-year sponsorship, Rogers said it will provide customers with more free access to the tournament, including behind-the-scenes moments with PGA TOUR players.

Alberta’s minister of arts, culture and status of women said the 11 years of funds was an “amazing milestone.”

“This philanthropic achievement will create a massive ripple effect within the province that will help ensure we secure a brighter future for all of Alberta’s children,” Tanya Fir said in a statement.

Calgary’s mayor said the event raises the city’s profile while also raising funds for “deserving community organizations” provincewide.

“Through this tournament, hundreds of organizations that provide opportunities in the realms of education, arts, culture, sport, and mental and physical wellbeing can better serve Albertans. Their spirit of compassion and giving set a standard to which we can all aspire,” Jyoti Gondek said.