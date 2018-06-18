Calgary golfer qualifies for U.S. Senior Open

Calgary golfer Steve Blake is about to live his dream and play in the U.S. Senior Open.

The financial planner turned 50 years old in May and last week, he decided to go to San Diego to try and qualify for the prestigious and competitive tournament.

With his wife caddying for him, Blake qualified.

Next week, he heads to Colorado Springs to challenge legends like Fred Couples and Bernhard Langer.

He can’t wait to soak it all in.

“When you’re talking about these seniors, you’re talking about legends, you know,” Blake said. “Being able to stand next to a guy that has green jackets, U.S. Opentrophies and all those majors and countless tournament wins, it will be very special.”

“It has just been overwhelming. The support and the congratulations, people wishing me luck and stuff. As a golfer you need a lot of luck, so keep wishing me luck, I need lots of it,” Blake added.

Blake said his son Connor will caddy for him when the Open begins on June 28.

Blake plays regularly at the Hamptons Golf and Country Club and has been in Calgary for more than 40 years. He didn’t really catch on to golf until he was 18 and developed fairly quickly. He was able to go down to an academy in the United States.

Before qualifying for the U.S. Senior Open, the biggest event Blake qualified for was the Canadian Tour, doing the Monday qualifiers.

“Over the years, I’ve been in maybe a dozen of those. Not doing very well, [so] the tour thing took a bit of a turn and I went into the teaching side. I opened up a golf school here in town for a couple of years,” Blake said. “Then I met my wife, started having a family and golf just didn’t seem to pay the bills…so I had to get out of that, but the passion for golf has always been there, especially playing.” ​