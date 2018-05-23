Scott McCarron returns to Calgary to defend golf title

Shaw Charity Classic champion Scott McCarron will be returning to Calgary this summer to defend his title at the annual golf tournament.

The veteran professional golfer was one of the top players in senior professional golf in 2017, a news release said Wednesday.

McCarron won the PGA Tour Champions event last year after holding off Miguel Angel Jimenez for a one-shot victory.

Canada is also where the McCarron got his start in professional golf.

“Canada has always had a special place in my heart. I came up here when I first turned professional and played the Canadian Tour for an entire year,” he said in a news release.

“It was the first organized tour I played, and I had so much fun just travelling from Victoria all the way to Prince Edward Island, just driving my car and staying in hotels and trying to learn this game of golf at the professional level.”

This year’s Shaw Charity Classic will be held at the Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club from Aug. 27 to Sept. 2.