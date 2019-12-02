Power outages force 2 Hamilton schools to close

A power outage has forced Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Elementary School in Winona to close Monday.
Officials say the school will reopen Tuesday.
The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board says Tapleytown School is also closed Monday because there is no power at the school.
Both school boards say all other schools are open and buses are running, but they are advising students and parents to expect delays.
Icy road conditions in Halton Hills have forced the Halton District School Board and Halton Catholic District School Board to cancel all transportation services in Zone 3 only.
Schools are open in both boards.
Buses for zones 1 and 2 will run, however officials are advising students and parents to expect delays because of snow-covered roads.
A winter storm that brought freezing rain, ice pellets and snow to a wide swath of Southern Ontario on Sunday led to hundreds of crashes in Hamilton, Niagara and the GTA.
