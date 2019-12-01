19 dead after bus plunges off bridge, lands on frozen river in Siberia

Send this page to someone via email

Russian emergency officials say 19 people were killed when their bus plunged off a bridge onto a frozen river in eastern Siberia.

Another 22 people were injured in the Sunday accident, Russian news agencies cited the Emergencies Ministry as saying.

Initial investigation indicates that a front wheel on the bus failed as it was crossing a bridge over the Kuenga River about 3,100 miles east of Moscow.

The coach-style bus landed upside down on the ice, collapsing the passenger compartment.

