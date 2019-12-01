Menu

19 dead after bus plunges off bridge, lands on frozen river in Siberia

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 1, 2019 7:25 am

This photo provided by dtp38rus shows the bus after plunging from a bridge over the Kuenga River, about 4900 kilometers (3100 miles) east of Moscow, 60 kilometers (38 miles) from Sretensk, Russia, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. Russian emergency officials say more then 10 people were killed when their bus plunged off a bridge onto a frozen river in eastern Siberia. . (dtp38rus via AP)

Russian emergency officials say 19 people were killed when their bus plunged off a bridge onto a frozen river in eastern Siberia.

Another 22 people were injured in the Sunday accident, Russian news agencies cited the Emergencies Ministry as saying.

Initial investigation indicates that a front wheel on the bus failed as it was crossing a bridge over the Kuenga River about 3,100 miles east of Moscow.

The coach-style bus landed upside down on the ice, collapsing the passenger compartment.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Bus CrashSiberiaFatal Bus Crashbus crash fatalbus crash RussiaKuenga RiverRussian bus crashSiberia bus crashSiberia crash
