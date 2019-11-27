Menu

World

18 dead after bus plunges off mountain road in Nepal

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 27, 2019 1:01 pm
A Buddhist monk is silhouetted against the evening sun as he waits for a bus in Kathmandu, Nepal in a Feb. 21, 2019, file photo.
A Buddhist monk is silhouetted against the evening sun as he waits for a bus in Kathmandu, Nepal in a Feb. 21, 2019, file photo. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

KATHMANDU, Nepal —  A bus driver on Wednesday lost control of his vehicle which veered off a mountain road in Nepal, killing 18 people and injuring 13 others, police said.

A police officer said the bus plunged several hundred feet in the accident in Narpani, a village about 240 kilometres west of the capital, Kathmandu.

The officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to reporters, said the injured were hospitalized.

Police, soldiers and villagers helped in the rescue efforts.

No other details were immediately available.

Road accidents are common in mountainous Nepal and are often blamed on poorly maintained vehicles and highways, and on narrow roads with sharp bends.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
