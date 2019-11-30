Man dead after shooting at Brampton home

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a man has died after a shooting in Brampton Saturday evening.

Const. Bancroft Wright told reporters emergency crews were called to a home on Rosepac Avenue, near Kennedy Road North and Bovaird Drive East, at around 6:40 p.m.

Wright said officers arrived and found a man outside “in distress.” Paramedics attended the scene and tried to perform life-saving treatment on the victim, but he said the man later died.

The suspects were reportedly seen leaving the area on Metzak Drive.

“We have reason to believe that there were multiple individuals that left in a suspect vehicle. The only thing we have at this point is that it was a white-coloured vehicle or a light-coloured vehicle,” Wright said.

He said officers were canvassing the area looking for video surveillance.

Wright said the man’s death marks Peel Region’s 26th homicide of 2019.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

