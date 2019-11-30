Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man dead after shooting at Brampton home

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted November 30, 2019 10:20 pm
Updated November 30, 2019 10:21 pm
.
. Global News

Peel Regional Police say a man has died after a shooting in Brampton Saturday evening.

Const. Bancroft Wright told reporters emergency crews were called to a home on Rosepac Avenue, near Kennedy Road North and Bovaird Drive East, at around 6:40 p.m.

Wright said officers arrived and found a man outside “in distress.” Paramedics attended the scene and tried to perform life-saving treatment on the victim, but he said the man later died.

The suspects were reportedly seen leaving the area on Metzak Drive.

READ MORE: An in-depth look at how Toronto’s paramedics work to save victims of gun violence, trauma

“We have reason to believe that there were multiple individuals that left in a suspect vehicle. The only thing we have at this point is that it was a white-coloured vehicle or a light-coloured vehicle,” Wright said.

Story continues below advertisement

He said officers were canvassing the area looking for video surveillance.

Wright said the man’s death marks Peel Region’s 26th homicide of 2019.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crimepeel regional policeBramptonPeel ParamedicsBrampton CrimeBrampton newsBrampton shootingBrampton murderBrampton shootingsBrampton gun violenceRosepac Avenue shooting
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.