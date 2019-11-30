Colts’ captain leads Barrie past Hamilton Bulldogs in OT

Send this page to someone via email

Jason Willms scored twice, including the winner in overtime, as the Barrie Colts edged the Hamilton Bulldogs 4-3 Saturday night at Colts Centre.

Just as they did Friday night, the Bulldogs got on the board in a flash when Logan Morrison took a pass from Payton Vescio on a 2-on-1 and scored his 11th goal of the season just 27 seconds into the Ontario Hockey League contest.

Hamilton’s Arthur Kaliyev scored seven seconds into Friday’s game, one second off the team record, but the Dogs lost 5-3 at home to Peterborough.

Barrie pulled even 1:59 into the opening period when Aidan Brown beat Marco Costantini, who ended the game with 46 saves.

Colts captain Jason Willms gave the hometown team a 2-1 lead on the power play 10:53 into the first period when he found a loose puck in the crease and tucked it behind Costantini.

Just over seven minutes later, Avery Hayes skated with the puck below the goal line and banked a shot off Barrie goalie Aturs Silovs and into the net to even the game at 2-all.

Navrim Mutter gave the Bulldogs a 3-2 lead with 11:34 left to play in the second period when he buried a shot from the side of the net after getting a nifty pass from Jan Jenik.

The assist extended Jenik’s point streak to 25 consecutive games.

With 8:48 left in regulation Colts centre Tyson Foerster beat Costantini to tie the game at 3 apiece.

After the Colts had a goal waived off in overtime because Costantini was bowled over into the net before the puck crossed the goal line, Willms sent the local fans home happy when he netted the winning goal with 1:26 to play in OT.

Hamilton next plays Dec. 6 when they visit the Mississauga Steelheads.