Hamilton Bulldogs’ winning streak snapped by Peterborough Petes in 5-3 loss

The Hamilton Bulldogs two-game winning streak came to a crashing halt Friday night, after a 5-3 loss against the Peterborough Petes at FirstOntario Centre.

Arthur Kaliyev scored his 28th goal of the Ontario Hockey League season just seven seconds after the opening faceoff, giving the Bulldogs a quick 1-0 lead on the Petes.

The goal was one second shy of tying Hamilton’s franchise record for quickest goal to start a game. Isaac Nurse scored six seconds after the first drop of the puck in a 7-5 loss in Sudbury on Oct. 19, 2018.

After Peterborough’s Hunter Jones made three dazzling saves in succession, Petes winger Liam Kirk evened the game 10:41 later when he was sprung on a breakaway and beat Bulldogs goalie Zachary Roy for his 13th goal of the campaign.

Declan Chisholm blasted home his fourth goal of the year with 27 seconds left in the first period, giving the Petes a 2-1 lead heading into the first intermission.

The Dogs pulled even when Kaliyev assisted on Jan Jenik’s 20th goal of the season just 47 seconds into the second period.

But Tucker Robertson and Kirk scored 1:23 apart midway through the second period to give Peterborough a 4-2 lead.

The Petes added to their lead early 9:02 into the third period when Zach Gallant netted his 13th of the season on the power play to make it 5-2.

With the Bulldogs on the power play, Tag Bertuzzi tapped a loose puck into the net for his 12th goal of the year, cutting the Petes lead to 5-3.

Hamilton travels to Barrie, Ont. on Saturday, Nov. 30, where they will take on the Colts at 7:30 p.m.

CHML’s Pregame Show begins at 7 p.m.