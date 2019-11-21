Around The OHL: Goals galore and learning to expect the unexpected

Send this page to someone via email



On this episode of Around the OHL, hosts Jake Jeffrey and Mike Stubbs talk about some of the strange and unpredictable story lines in the OHL.

The Guelph Storm have certainly been a surprise in the early going, with many expecting a rebuilding year following an OHL Championship. The Storm have won nine straight and are near the top of the Western Conference. The guys catch up with radio play-by-play voice of the Storm, Larry Mellot.

Also, it’s not every day you see an 11-10 hockey game at any level. The guys chat with voice of the Hamilton Bulldogs, Reed Duthie, about the teams wild overtime win over Sudbury.

Hockey Canada has released it’s new wordage for youth playing levels, moving away from terms novice, atom, pewee, bantam, and midget, opting for U-9, U-11, and so on. There’s been some backlash to the change, which Jake Jeffrey finds ridiculous. He’ll sound off on the topic during his latest Jake’s Take.

Jake Jeffrey is the morning anchor on Global News Radio 980 CFPL, assistant coach and general manager of the Strathroy Rockets and co-host of the Around the OHL podcast.

Mike Stubbs is the radio voice of the London Knights and host of London Live from 1 to 3 p.m. every weekday on Global News Radio 980 CFPL.

