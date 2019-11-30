Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Consumer

Streetcar service resumes on Toronto’s Queen Street after route inspection

By Katherine Aylesworth Global News
Posted November 30, 2019 10:37 am
Damaged streetcars halt track transit on Queen Street
WATCH ABOVE: After discovering damage to Queen Street streetcars, the TTC has pulled the remaining fleet from the tracks. While busses have been brought in to fill the void during the investigation, reaction to their replacement is mixed. Matthew Bingley reports.

Streetcars are back in operation along Queen Street in Toronto after a mysterious braking issue forced the transit agency to pull the fleet off the tracks on Wednesday afternoon.

TTC originally decided to replace the streetcars with buses until Monday, but after completing rail inspections along the entire 501 route, streetcar service resumed Saturday morning.

READ MORE: TTC pulls streetcars from Queen Street due to braking problems

Braking issues were discovered on Wednesday evening into the overnight hours on at least 25 streetcars, prompting the TTC to remove its entire new fleet of 35 streetcars.

The TTC had first said the issue was not with the main braking system, but with the supplementary braking systems on the streetcars, all roughly in the same spot.

During inspection, the TTC sent out a specially equipped streetcar with crews and cameras and did real-time analysis of the track between Neville Park and Long Branch.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Older fleet of TTC streetcars set to go out of service on Dec. 29

“That revealed nothing out of ordinary along the main part of the 501 route to identify potential trouble spots,” the statement said.

The transit agency tested the 501 main line again to confirm there are no issues. The TTC was also consulting with two companies with expertise in rail operations and vehicle engineering to figure out what could be causing the brake damage.

— with files from Gabby Rodrigues and Kamil Karamali

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TorontoTTCToronto transitStreetcarQueen StreetRoncesvallesToronto StreetcarsToronto Transit Commision501 Queen Street501 streetcar504 King Street506 Carlton
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.