Older fleet of TTC streetcars set to go out of service on Dec. 29

The Toronto Transit Commission’s fleet of legacy streetcars, a familiar sight on local streets, are set to be retired at the end of the year.

“After four decades of service to Toronto commuters, the TTC’s Canadian Light Rail Vehicle (CLRV) streetcars will make their last run on Sun., Dec. 29 — 42 years to the day the first vehicle arrived on TTC property,” the transit agency said in a statement on Thursday.

“The retirement of the CLRVs means that every TTC bus and streetcar route will be serviced by accessible vehicles as of Dec. 30.”

The CLRVs went into service in September 1979. In all, TTC officials said the agency bought 196 of the vehicles in total.

Over the past several years, the TTC has gradually been phasing in new, larger, low-floor streetcars made by Bombardier. However, the replacement program was plagued with delays and several of the newer streetcars needed preventative repairs.

For those looking to take a final ride on the legacy streetcars, the TTC said between Saturday and Dec. 28 the vehicles will operate seven days a week on the 511 Bathurst line. The CLRVs will also operate as extra service on the 501 Queen line between Roncesvalles and Greenwood avenues on weekends.

On Dec. 29, the statement said two of the streetcars will run fare-free on a large portion of Queen Street. The final ride will be for winners of a contest the TTC is running.

We're getting close to the end of the line for the legacy #TTC CLRV streetcars. Dec. 29 is the last day in service and we have a few things planned to say goodbye and thanks for four decades of service. Read more at https://t.co/uFT4rlHCWw pic.twitter.com/w65qXpbTbO — TTCStuart (@TTCStuart) November 21, 2019