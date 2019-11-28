TTC pulls streetcars from Queen Street due to braking problems

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto Transit Commission said it has pulled all 35 streetcars from Queen Street Wednesday because of braking issues and has replaced the route with as many as 90 buses.

“Initially it was seven [streetcars], but as we continued to look at the streetcars throughout the day, the damage was found on 19 of them,” TTC spokesperson Kadeem Griffiths said.

The TTC adds that it doesn’t know what caused the problem.

Griffiths said the issue is not with the main braking system, but the supplementary braking systems on the streetcars — all roughly in the same spot.

TTC said it will inspect the tracks along the 501 Queen Street route, west of Roncesvalles, to try and determine what is causing the damage to the streetcars.

In the meantime, it has also increased the number of streetcars along 504 King Street and 506 Carlton so that commuters have more options in case they don’t want to use the buses. “It takes about three-ish buses to replace one streetcar, so we know it’s going to be a little bit crowded especially during peak rush hour,” said Griffiths.

“So we’ve increased the number of streetcars on parallel routes.”

The TTC is asking commuters for patience as the transit agency tries to resolve the issue.

Griffiths adds there is no timeline as to when the streetcars will be back on the tracks.